Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $217,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $619.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $653.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

