Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 50.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

