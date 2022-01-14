Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHGG. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

