Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CGIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

CGIFF opened at $6.05 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

