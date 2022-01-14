Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,409,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,088,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

