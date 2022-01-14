Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $509,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.94. 69,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,032. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

