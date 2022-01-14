Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes $7.12 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $8.21 on Friday, hitting $530.86. 37,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,031. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $531.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.91.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.