Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

CMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,148,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

