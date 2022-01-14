Chimpion Price Reaches $2.79 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $88.57 million and approximately $781,758.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00006479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

