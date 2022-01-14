China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

