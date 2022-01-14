China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CHCJY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. China CITIC Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
