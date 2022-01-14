China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.13

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.13 and traded as high as $20.17. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,676 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.