China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 397.7% in December

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 397.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.46.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.