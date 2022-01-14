China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 368.5% in December

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 368.5% from the December 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSUAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of CSUAY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.28. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

