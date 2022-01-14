ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Holdings Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $36.78 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

