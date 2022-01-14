Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $1,920.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1,929.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,507.43 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,705.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,770.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

