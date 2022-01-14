Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cian Plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.