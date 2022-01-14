CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

