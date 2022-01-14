CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,038 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 32.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

