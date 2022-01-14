CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $187.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

