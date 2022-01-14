CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 242,934 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,934 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

