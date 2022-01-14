CIBC Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.26.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.12. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.78 and a one year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$105.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.