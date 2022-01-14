CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 7,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 126,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

