Citigroup Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $230.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.78.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

