Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $149,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $71.26 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

