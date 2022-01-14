Citigroup Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $86.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

