Citigroup Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

REYN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

REYN stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

