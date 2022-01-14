Cito Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 800 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.46.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $29.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $716.74. 63,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,724. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.