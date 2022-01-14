Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,784. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

