Cito Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FLR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,784. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
