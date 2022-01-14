Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLZNY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

