Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Down 99.3% in December

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 66.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000.

NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.73 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

