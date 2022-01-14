Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CLNN stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Clene has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

