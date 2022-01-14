Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 957.1% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $903,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,315. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

