CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,512. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.91 and its 200-day moving average is $212.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

