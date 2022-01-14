Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.13.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$99.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$110.22. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.71 and a one year high of C$123.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

