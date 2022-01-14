Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.