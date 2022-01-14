Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $49.53. 76,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,202. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.