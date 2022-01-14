Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Short Interest Update

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.4 days.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

CMLEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

