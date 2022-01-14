Commerce Bank Buys 2,005 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,939 shares of company stock worth $7,834,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

