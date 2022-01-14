Commerce Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

