Commerce Bank Has $944,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in IAA during the second quarter worth about $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAA by 42.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 6.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 35.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

