Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $3,704,575. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $218.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.32 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.