Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Commerce Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.