Commerce Bank Purchases 580 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 31.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 20.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 19.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

