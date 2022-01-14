Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 180 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.93.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

