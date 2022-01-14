Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 993.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEO opened at $8.21 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

