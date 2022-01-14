Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

