Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $414,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $126.98 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

