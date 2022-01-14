Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $414,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $126.98 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
