Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAV. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

