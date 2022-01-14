Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WD opened at $148.49 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

