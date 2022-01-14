Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 404.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 775,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after buying an additional 621,818 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,592,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $20,908,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

